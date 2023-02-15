Connettiti con noi

Pagelle Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: brilla la stella Adeyemi, Kobel salva i gialloneri nel finale

Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea 1-0: la squadra di Terzic porta a casa il primo round degli ottavi di finale

Moviola Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: l'episodio chiave del match

Formazioni ufficiali Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea, le scelte dei due allenatori

Dortmund, Terzic: «Chelsea? Sono cambiati tanto e sarà difficile decifrarli»

Pubblicato

3 minuti fa

I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per gli ottavi di finale di andata di Champions League: pagelle Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea

Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Borussia Dortmund e Chelsea, valido per gli ottavi di finale di Champions League 2022/2023.

VOTI:

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Kobel 7; Wolf 6.5 (28′ st Ryerson 6), Süle 6.5, Schlotterbeck 7, Guerreiro 5.5; Emre Can 7; Adeyemi 8, Bellingham 6.5, Salih Ozcan 6, Brandt 6.5; Haller 5.5.

CHELSEA: Kepa 5; James 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Thiago Silva 5, Chilwell 5.5 (25′ st Cucurella 5); Loftus-Cheek 5.5, Enzo Fernandez 6.5; Ziyech 6.5, Joao Felix 7, Mudryk 6 (25′ st Mount 6); Havertz 6.5.

