Pagelle Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea: brilla la stella Adeyemi, Kobel salva i gialloneri nel finale
I top e flop e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per gli ottavi di finale di andata di Champions League: pagelle Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea
VOTI:
BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Kobel 7; Wolf 6.5 (28′ st Ryerson 6), Süle 6.5, Schlotterbeck 7, Guerreiro 5.5; Emre Can 7; Adeyemi 8, Bellingham 6.5, Salih Ozcan 6, Brandt 6.5; Haller 5.5.
CHELSEA: Kepa 5; James 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Thiago Silva 5, Chilwell 5.5 (25′ st Cucurella 5); Loftus-Cheek 5.5, Enzo Fernandez 6.5; Ziyech 6.5, Joao Felix 7, Mudryk 6 (25′ st Mount 6); Havertz 6.5.