Voti&Stats
Pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund, i voti ai protagonisti del match
I voti, i TOP e i FLOP ai protagonisti del match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2024/25: pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund
I voti, i TOP e i FLOP del match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2024/2025: pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund.
TOP: Ryerson
FLOP: Kobel
VOTI
LILLE (4-3-3): Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Isamaily (67′ Gudmundsson); Mukau (83′ André Gomes), Andre, Bouaddi (74′ Fernandez-Pardo); Haraldsson (83′ Sahraoui), David, Cabella (67′ Chuba Akpom). Allenatore: Bruno Genesio.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Gross (85′ Ozcan), Anton (72′ Bensebaini), Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Adeyemi (81′ Gittens), Brandt (86′ Chukwuemeka), Beier (85′ Reyna); Guirassy. Allenatore: Niko Kovac.