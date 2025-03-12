 Pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund, i voti ai protagonisti del match
Connect with us

Voti&Stats

Pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund, i voti ai protagonisti del match

Avatar di Redazione CalcioNews24

Published

5 minuti ago

on

By

Adeyemi

I voti, i TOP e i FLOP ai protagonisti del match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2024/25: pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund

I voti, i TOP e i FLOP del match valido per il ritorno degli ottavi di Champions League 2024/2025: pagelle Lille-Borussia Dortmund.

TOP: Ryerson

FLOP: Kobel

VOTI

LILLE (4-3-3): Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Alexsandro, Isamaily (67′ Gudmundsson); Mukau (83′ André Gomes), Andre, Bouaddi (74′ Fernandez-Pardo); Haraldsson (83′ Sahraoui), David, Cabella (67′ Chuba Akpom). Allenatore: Bruno Genesio.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Gross (85′ Ozcan), Anton (72′ Bensebaini), Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Adeyemi (81′ Gittens), Brandt (86′ Chukwuemeka), Beier (85′ Reyna); Guirassy. Allenatore: Niko Kovac.

Related Topics:

Voti&Stats

Lazio-Udinese: Romagnoli si conferma lo specialista sui calci d’angolo. Tra i biancocelesti è il migliore e ieri ha infranto un tabù

Avatar di Redazione CalcioNews24

Published

1 giorno ago

on

11 Marzo 2025

By

Romagnoli
Continue Reading

Atalanta News

Retegui eguaglia Jeppson: il goal (numero 22) contro la Juve è un segno nel destino atalantino. Ecco perché

Avatar di Filippo Davide Di Santo

Published

2 giorni ago

on

10 Marzo 2025

By

Retegui
Continue Reading