Pezzella e Rafihna: che gaffe di Halloween! Arrivano le scuse sui social – FOTO

Di
Andrea Piazzolla
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

I calciatori di Fiorentina e Bayern si sono scusati sui loro account Instagram per le foto di Halloween postate ieri

Il difensore centrale della Fiorentina German Pezzella, e il laterale del Bayern Monaco Rafinha, hanno postato ieri sera sui social le foto dei loro travestimenti di Halloween. Nulla di male se non fosse per la scelta dei loro costumi. Infatti, entrambi i calciatori, hanno pensato male di travestirti da arabi, con un mitra e due bombe. Una scelta davvero scellerata considerando non solo il costume, ma anche il fatto che entrambi vengono seguiti da persone del mondo arabo. Persone che non hanno preso bene la loro scelta e hanno protestato nei commenti delle loro foto. 

Per tale motivo, entrambi i calciatori si sono scusati oggi pomeriggio su Twitter e su Instagram chiarendo che il gesto non fosse discriminatorio, ma solamente uno scherzo fatto per divertire. 