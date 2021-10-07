Premier League, il Newcastle passa al fondo arabo PIF: il comunicato ufficiale

Il Newcastle passa nelle mani del consorzio PIF, PCP Capital Partners e RB Sports & Media. Questo il comunicato della Premier League. Il fondo saudita era stato dato vicino anche all’acquisizione dell’Inter.

«La Premier League, il Newcastle United Football Club e la St James Holdings Limited hanno risolto oggi la controversia sull’acquisizione del club da parte del consorzio di PIF, PCP Capital Partners e RB Sports & Media. A seguito del completamento del Test Proprietari e Amministratori della Premier League, il club è stato venduto al consorzio con effetto immediato.

Le controversie legali riguardavano le entità che avrebbero posseduto e/o avrebbero avuto la capacità di controllare il club dopo l’acquisizione. Tutte le parti hanno concordato che l’accordo è necessario per porre fine alla lunga incertezza dei tifosi sulla proprietà del club. La Premier League ha ora ricevuto assicurazioni legalmente vincolanti che il Regno dell’Arabia Saudita non controllerà il Newcastle United Football Club. Tutte le parti sono soddisfatte di aver concluso questo processo che dà certezza e chiarezza al Newcastle United Football Club e ai suoi tifosi.»

