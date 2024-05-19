Premier League, tutti i verdetti: Chelsea in Europa League, United niente Conference

Si è conclusa la Premier League 2023/24, vinta dal Manchester City: tutti i verdetti del campionato più famoso del mondo

La Premier League è finita con la vittoria del Manchester City che dopo il sorpasso dello scorso turno batte anche il West Ham. Con i Citizens in Champions League vanno Arsenal, Liverpool e Aston Villa. In Europa League invece vanno il Tottenham e il Chelsea, mentre l’ultimo posto per l’Europa, Conference League, se lo aggiudica il Newcastle. Grande delusa il Manchester United, finito fuori dalla zone Coppe (ma che può ancora sperare con la vittoria della FA Cup, con la finale di sabato prossimo con il City). Retrocesse invece Luton, Burnley e Sheffield: per tutte e tre un ritorno in Championship dopo la promozione dello scorso anno.

Arsenal – Everton 2-1 (40′ Gueye, 43′ Tomiyasu, 89′ Havertz)

Brentford – Newcastle 2-4 (21′ Barnes, 36′ Murphy, 38′ Isak, 48′ Janelt, 70′ Wissa, 78′ Guimaraes)

Brighton – Manchester United 0-2 (74′ Dalot, 88′ Hojlund)

Burnley – Nottingham Forest 1-2 (2′, 14′ Wood, 72′ Cullen)

Chelsea – Bournemouth 2-1 (17′ Caicedo, 48′ Sterling, 49′ Unal)

Crystal Palace – Aston Villa 5-0 (9′, 39′, 64′ Mateta, 54′, 70′ Eze)

Liverpool – Wolverhampton 2-0 (34′ Mac Allister, 40′ Quansah)

Luton – Fulham 2-4 (43′ Traore, 45’+1 Morris, 45’+3 e 49′ Jimenez, 55′ Doughty, 68′ Wilson)

Manchester City – West Ham 3-1 (2′, 18′ Foden, 42′ Kudus, 59′ Rodri)

Sheffield United – Tottenham 0-3 (14′, 65′ Kulusevski, 59′ Porro)

VINCITRICE: Manchester City

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Man. City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

EUROPA LEAGUE: Tottenham, Chelsea

CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Newcastle

RETROCESSE: Luton, Burnley, Sheffield