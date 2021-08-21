Calcio Estero
Risultati e classifica Premier League LIVE: il Liverpool a punteggio pieno con Jota e Mané
Risultati e classifica Premier League LIVE: tutti gli aggiornamenti della seconda giornata del campionato inglese. Parziali e marcatori in diretta dai campi
Tutti gli aggiornamenti sulla seconda giornata di Premier League che si svolgerà tra sabato 21 e lunedì 23 agosto: tutti i risultati, la classifica e i marcatori delle partite. Si parte con l’anticipo del sabato tra Liverpool e Burnley, si chiude con il Monday Night West Ham-Leicester.
Sabato 21 agosto
Liverpool-Burnley 2-0 (18′ Jota, 69′ Mané)
Aston Villa-Newcastle 0-0 LIVE
Crystal Palace-Brentford 0-0 LIVE
Leeds-Everton 0-0 LIVE
Manchester City-Norwich 1-0 LIVE (7′ aut. Hanley)
Brighton-Watford h. 18.30
Domenica 22 agosto
Southampton-Manchester Utd h. 15.00
Wolverhampton-Tottenham h. 15.00
Arsenal-Chelsea h. 17.30
Lunedì 23 agosto
West Ham-Leicester h. 21.00
CLASSIFICA
Liverpool 6
Manchester Utd 3
Chelsea 3
West Ham 3
Everton 3
Brentford 3
Watford 3
Brighton 3
Leicester 3
Tottenham 3
Aston Villa 0
Burnley 0
Manchester City 0
Wolverhampton 0
Newcastle 0
Southampton 0
Arsenal 0
Crystal Palace 0
Norwich 0
Leeds 0