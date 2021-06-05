Connettiti con noi

Ruben Dias Player of the Season in Premier League: l'annuncio - VIDEO
3 ore fa

Ruben Dias ha cambiato volto alla difesa del Manchester City: la Premier League lo nomina miglior giocatore della stagione – VIDEO

Il Manchester City ha dominato la Premier League non solo con il calcio offensivo ma anche con una difesa che ha cambiato volto. L’uomo della svolta è stato il portoghese Ruben Dias, difensore classe 1997, riceve un importante riconoscimento.

La Premier League, infatti, lo ha nominato Player of The Season dopo un’annata memorabile nel massimo campionato inglese. Ecco l’annuncio sui social.

