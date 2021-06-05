Ruben Dias Player of the Season in Premier League: l’annuncio – VIDEO

Il Manchester City ha dominato la Premier League non solo con il calcio offensivo ma anche con una difesa che ha cambiato volto. L’uomo della svolta è stato il portoghese Ruben Dias, difensore classe 1997, riceve un importante riconoscimento.

La Premier League, infatti, lo ha nominato Player of The Season dopo un’annata memorabile nel massimo campionato inglese. Ecco l’annuncio sui social.

Announcing himself to the #PL in 𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 😎

👏 Introducing your 2020/21 @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season: @rubendias 👏#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/FCvr2Jg1w1

— Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2021