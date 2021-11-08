Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Premier League

Terry incorona Rice: «È il miglior mediano al mondo»
Advertisement

Altri Campionati Calcio Estero Liga News Premier League Real Madrid Tottenham

Allenatori italiani all'estero: Conte si ferma all'esordio, De Zerbi in testa

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Liga Ligue 1

Rakitic flirta col PSG: «Possono chiamarmi anche domani...»

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Juventus News Serie A

De Ligt: «Ajax? Me l'hanno chiesto anche alla Juventus»

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Liga

Atletico Madrid, Simeone: «Ho sbagliato, ma non accetto certi errori»

Calcio Estero

Terry incorona Rice: «È il miglior mediano al mondo»

Pubblicato

2 ore fa

su

Rice

L’ex difensore del Chelsea John Terry incorona il centrocampista del West Ham Declan Rice

John Terry, ex difensore leggendario del Chelsea, attraverso il suo nuovissimo account Twitter, su cui dispensa pareri calcistici a oltranza, ha incoronato Declan Rice, centrocampista del West Ham e dell’Inghilterra.

RICE MONDIALE – «Declan Rice è il migliore al mondo nel suo ruolo, che giocatore!». 

Argomenti correlati: