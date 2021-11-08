Terry incorona Rice: «È il miglior mediano al mondo»

John Terry, ex difensore leggendario del Chelsea, attraverso il suo nuovissimo account Twitter, su cui dispensa pareri calcistici a oltranza, ha incoronato Declan Rice, centrocampista del West Ham e dell’Inghilterra.

RICE MONDIALE – «Declan Rice è il migliore al mondo nel suo ruolo, che giocatore!».

Decland Rice is the best in his position in world football. What a player @_DeclanRice 💙 https://t.co/APf9PNJ7sJ

