Calcio Estero
Terry incorona Rice: «È il miglior mediano al mondo»
L’ex difensore del Chelsea John Terry incorona il centrocampista del West Ham Declan Rice
John Terry, ex difensore leggendario del Chelsea, attraverso il suo nuovissimo account Twitter, su cui dispensa pareri calcistici a oltranza, ha incoronato Declan Rice, centrocampista del West Ham e dell’Inghilterra.
RICE MONDIALE – «Declan Rice è il migliore al mondo nel suo ruolo, che giocatore!».
Decland Rice is the best in his position in world football. What a player @_DeclanRice 💙 https://t.co/APf9PNJ7sJ
— John Terry (@John2606Terry) November 7, 2021