Bologna, i tifosi contro il mondiale in Qatar

"NO HERTHA FAN SHOULD WATCH THE WORLD CUP IN QATAR."



Scenes from the Bundesliga, where Hertha Berlin hosted Köln today and featured banners encouraging fans to boycott the World Cup. 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪



Fans held up scarves that said, "Boycott Qatar."



