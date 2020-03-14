Cutrone positivo al Coronavirus: «Sto bene, grazie per il vostro supporto» – FOTO

View this post on Instagram

Grazie a tutti voi per il supporto e i vostri messaggi d’affetto. Sto bene, in questo momento sono a casa e seguo il protocollo che mi hanno indicato. Mi raccomando seguite anche voi scrupolosamente le indicazioni che ogni giorno le Istituzioni ci danno. #Celafaremo! Grazie, Patrick 💪🏻💜 —————————————————————————Thanks to all of you for the support and your messages of affection. I’m fine, and at this moment I stay at home following the protocol I received. I recommend you to strictly observe the indications provided every day by the Institutions. #StrongerTogheter #StayatHome Thank you, Patrick 💪🏻💜