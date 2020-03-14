Cutrone positivo al Coronavirus: «Sto bene, grazie per il vostro supporto» – FOTO

Patrick Cutrone ha voluto ringraziare sui suoi profili social tutte le persone che gli hanno mostrato solidarietà dopo la positività al COVID-19

Insieme a German Pezzella e a Dusan Vlahovic anche Patrick Cutrone è risultato positivo al Coronavirus. L’attaccante della Fiorentina sta bene e ha voluto ringraziare pubblicamente coloro che gli hanno fatto sentire la propria vicinanza.

«Grazie a tutti voi per il supporto e i vostri messaggi d’affetto. Sto bene, in questo momento sono a casa e seguo il protocollo che mi hanno indicato. Mi raccomando seguite anche voi scrupolosamente le indicazioni che ogni giorno le Istituzioni ci danno. #Celafaremo, grazie Patrick»