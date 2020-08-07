David Silva, addio al Manchester City: «Ci saluteremo presto» – FOTO

Redazione CalcioNews24
David Silva, centrocampista del Manchester City, ha lanciato un messaggio rivolto ai propri tifosi sul proprio profilo Twitter

Il centrocampista del Manchester City, David Silva, ha lanciato un messaggio ai propri tifosi sul proprio profilo Twitter. Ecco le sue parole:

«Sono commosso dal fatto che i nostri fan abbiano pianificato un tributo per me stasera, ma l’annullamento è la decisione più giusta in queste circostanze. Ci saluteremo insieme al momento giusto quando sarà più sicuro. Stasera godetevi la partita a casa».