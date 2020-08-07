David Silva, addio al Manchester City: «Ci saluteremo presto» – FOTO

Il centrocampista del Manchester City, David Silva, ha lanciato un messaggio ai propri tifosi sul proprio profilo Twitter. Ecco le sue parole:

«Sono commosso dal fatto che i nostri fan abbiano pianificato un tributo per me stasera, ma l’annullamento è la decisione più giusta in queste circostanze. Ci saluteremo insieme al momento giusto quando sarà più sicuro. Stasera godetevi la partita a casa».

I am touched our fans planned a guard of honour for me tonight but cancelling is the right decision in the circumstances. We will say goodbye together at the right time when it is safe. Enjoy the match at home!💙

— David Silva (@21LVA) August 7, 2020