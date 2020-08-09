De Ligt: «Dispiace non aver raggiunto l’obiettivo in Champions League»

View this post on Instagram

From this strange season, in which so many people have suffered, remains the great satisfaction of having won the Scudetto alongside this exceptional group and the joy of having felt the extraordinary affection of “tifosi bianconeri”. I’m sorry that we were not able to reach our goal in Champions League. We now have a renewed belief, hunger and determination to do even more next year! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve ⚪⚫