De Ligt: «Dispiace non aver raggiunto l’obiettivo in Champions League»

Matthijs De Ligt ha chiuso la stagione con un’operazione in vista: l’olandese subirà un intervento alla spalla. Le sue parole
Matthijs De Ligt, sul suo profilo Instagram, fa un bilancio della sua prima stagione in bianconero.
«Di questa strana stagione, in cui tante persone hanno sofferto, resta la grande soddisfazione di aver vinto lo scudetto a fianco di questo gruppo eccezionale e la gioia di aver sentito lo straordinario affetto dei “tifosi bianconeri”. Mi dispiace che non siamo riusciti a raggiungere il nostro obiettivo in Champions League. Ora abbiamo una rinnovata convinzione, fame e determinazione per fare ancora di più il prossimo anno».
From this strange season, in which so many people have suffered, remains the great satisfaction of having won the Scudetto alongside this exceptional group and the joy of having felt the extraordinary affection of “tifosi bianconeri”. I’m sorry that we were not able to reach our goal in Champions League. We now have a renewed belief, hunger and determination to do even more next year! #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve ⚪⚫