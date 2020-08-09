De Ligt: «Dispiace non aver raggiunto l’obiettivo in Champions League»

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Matthijs De Ligt ha chiuso la stagione con un’operazione in vista: l’olandese subirà un intervento alla spalla. Le sue parole

Matthijs De Ligt, sul suo profilo Instagram, fa un bilancio della sua prima stagione in bianconero.

«Di questa strana stagione, in cui tante persone hanno sofferto, resta la grande soddisfazione di aver vinto lo scudetto a fianco di questo gruppo eccezionale e la gioia di aver sentito lo straordinario affetto dei “tifosi bianconeri”. Mi dispiace che non siamo riusciti a raggiungere il nostro obiettivo in Champions League. Ora abbiamo una rinnovata convinzione, fame e determinazione per fare ancora di più il prossimo anno».