Koulibaly Manchester City, si allontana la cessione: Guardiola va su Aké

Redazione CalcioNews24
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Koulibaly Manchester City, si allontana la cessione del senegalese: Pep Guardiola va su Aké del Bournemouth

Il Manchester City si allontana da Koulibaly. Il club inglese – come riportato da Sky Sport – è vicina a Nathan Aké, difensore del Bournemouth. Dopo i problemi con il Napoli, Pep Guardiola ha deciso di pagare 43 milioni di euro per il centrale difensivo delle Cherries.