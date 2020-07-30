Koulibaly Manchester City, si allontana la cessione: Guardiola va su Aké

Il Manchester City si allontana da Koulibaly. Il club inglese – come riportato da Sky Sport – è vicina a Nathan Aké, difensore del Bournemouth. Dopo i problemi con il Napoli, Pep Guardiola ha deciso di pagare 43 milioni di euro per il centrale difensivo delle Cherries.

Man City have found an agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Bournemouth.

€43M will be the fee – paperworks time to complete the deal.

Pep wants him after problems for Koulibaly (Man City are still angry with Napoli because of Jorginho/Chelsea deal two years ago) 🔵 #MCFC #transfers

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2020