Pogba alla Juve? Il francese lancia un indizio sui social – VIDEO

Pogba Juve: il centrocampista francese lancia un indizio, tifosi impazziti sui social sognando un suo possibile ritorno
Attraverso il suo profilo Instagram, Paul Pogba ha condiviso un video nel quale viene mostrato il suo allenamento odierno in isolamento. Il centrocampista francese, però, indossa la maglia della Juve.
Numero 14 stampato sulla schiena e messaggio mandato a Blaise Matuidi, trovato positivo al Coronavirus. Pogba ha fatto impazzire i tifosi bianconeri che sognano il suo ritorno, anche se nella didascalia ha scritto: «Sto solo supportando i miei amici, niente di più…».
View this post on Instagram
⠀ New training camp is called …⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾♂⠀ Have fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ Supporting our friends @blaisematuidiofficiel , @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world!⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀ ⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends … that's all, nothing more 😁).