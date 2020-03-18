Pogba alla Juve? Il francese lancia un indizio sui social – VIDEO

Di
Andrea Cerrato
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Pogba Juve: il centrocampista francese lancia un indizio, tifosi impazziti sui social sognando un suo possibile ritorno

Attraverso il suo profilo InstagramPaul Pogba ha condiviso un video nel quale viene mostrato il suo allenamento odierno in isolamento. Il centrocampista francese, però, indossa la maglia della Juve.

Numero 14 stampato sulla schiena e messaggio mandato a Blaise Matuidi, trovato positivo al Coronavirus. Pogba ha fatto impazzire i tifosi bianconeri che sognano il suo ritorno, anche se nella didascalia ha scritto: «Sto solo supportando i miei amici, niente di più…».