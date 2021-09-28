Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk Inter LIVE: le scelte degli allenatori
Allo stadio Olimpiyskiy, il match valido per la 2ª giornata del gruppo D della Champions League 2021/2022 tra Shakhtar Donetsk e Inter: sintesi, tabellino, risultato, moviola e cronaca live
Allo stadio “Olimpiyskiy”, Shakhtar Donetsk e Inter si affrontano nel match valido per la 2ª giornata del gruppo D della Champions League 2021-2022
Sintesi Shakhtar Donetsk-Inter 0-0 MOVIOLA
Fischio d’inizio alle ore 18:45.
PAGELLE
Shakhtar Donetsk Inter 0-0: risultato e tabellino
SHAKHTAR DONETSK (4-1-4-1): 30 Pyatov; 2 Dodo, 5 Marlon, 22 Matviyenko, 31 Ismaily; 6 Stepanenko; 38 Pedrinho, 7 Maycon, 21 Alan Patrick, 19 Solomon; 23 L. Traoré. All. De Zerbi
INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic (C); 37 Skriniar, 6 de Vrij, 95 A. Bastoni; 2 Dumfries, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 8 Vecino, 32 F. Dimarco; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro Martinez. All. Inzaghi