Tottenham, Vertonghen saluta: «Un giorno molto triste per me»

Jan Vertonghen, difensore belga 33enne, dopo 8 anni con la maglia del Tottenham lascia gli Spurs al termine del suo contratto.

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, il calciatore ha voluto salutare i suoi tifosi: «Ho fatto il mio tempo in questo club. È un giorno triste per molte ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato, lo staff, giocare in un nuovo emozionante stadio e ovviamente voi, tifosi». 