Tottenham, Vertonghen saluta: «Un giorno molto triste per me»

Jan Vertonghen, difensore belga 33enne, dopo 8 anni con la maglia del Tottenham lascia gli Spurs al termine del suo contratto.

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter, il calciatore ha voluto salutare i suoi tifosi: «Ho fatto il mio tempo in questo club. È un giorno triste per molte ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici che ho trovato, lo staff, giocare in un nuovo emozionante stadio e ovviamente voi, tifosi».

So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans. pic.twitter.com/qyEOlNmgFx

— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020