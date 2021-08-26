Connettiti con noi

Champions League Coppe Europee News

UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Tutti i premi
Advertisement

Champions League Coppe Europee News

Champions League, ironia Gladbach: «Non invitati alla reunion del gruppo D»

Atalanta News Champions League Coppe Europee Inter News Juventus News Milan News News

Sorteggi Champions League 2021-2022: l'Inter trova il Real Madrid, c'è il Chelsea per la Juve, girone durissimo per il Milan

Champions League Coppe Europee News

De Zerbi può sorridere: il suo Shakhtar è ai gironi di Champions League

Champions League Coppe Europee News

Playoff Champions League: tutti i risultati e le qualificate ai gironi

Calcio Estero Calcio italiano Champions League News Super League

UEFA, dal Salary Cup ai prestiti miliardari: i piani per aiutare il calcio

Champions League

UEFA Awards 2021, Tuchel batte Mancini. Tutti i premi

Pubblicato

17 secondi fa

su

chelsea villarreal

In occasione dei sorteggi dei gironi di Champions League ad Istanbul, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards: ecco come è andata

Nel corso dei sorteggi per la fase a girone di Champions League, sono stati assegnati i UEFA Awards 2021 per i migliori dell’annata. Ecco nel dettaglio tutti i premi assegnati. Tuchel batte Mancini: il ct era tra i candidati al miglior allenatore dell’anno.

Miglior portiere: Mendy (Chelsea)

Miglior difensore: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Miglior centrocampista: Kante (Chelsea)

Miglior attaccante: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Miglior giocatore: Chelsea (Chelsea, Italia)

Miglior allenatore: Tuchel (Chelsea)

Argomenti correlati:
Advertisement