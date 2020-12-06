Liverpool, il nome sulla maglia del portiere è sbagliato – FOTO

Comoda vittoria per il Liverpool che batte in casa 4-0 il Wolverhampton ad Anfield e resta in vetta alla Premier League.

L’unica nota negativa della serata rei Reds è il fatto che il portiere Caoimhin Kelleher è sceso in campo con un errore di stampa relativo al suo cognome.

Lots of positives again for @LFC, including an excellent display from their young keeper. Perhaps as a reward they could spell Kelleher correctly. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9NbfZJwsmJ

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 6, 2020