Premier League in TV oggi, il programma completo del 16 luglio. In campo il Manchester United che vuole punti per l’Europa

Si torna in campo in Premier League, ormai anche in Inghilterra siamo alle battute conclusive. Questa sera scenderà in campo il Manchester United, a caccia di punti importanti per l’Europa. Ben quattro le sfide, saranno tutte gare importantissime.

Premier League in TV oggi