Arsenal, situazione COVID: aggiornamenti su Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian

Situazione complessa in casa Arsenal a poche ore dalla sfida contro il Chelsea. Ecco gli aggiornamenti su Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian
L’Arsenal rende note le condizioni di Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian a pochi minuti dal derby di Premier League contro il Chelsea. Ecco il comunicato.
«Gabriel – stretto contatto con un positivo al COVID, è isolato e salterà le prossime tre partite. David Luiz e Willian – entrambi non stanno bene ma recentemente sono risultati negativi. Continueremo a monitorare, sostenere e valutare le loro condizioni».
🗞 Updates on the following players…
Gabriel – COVID close contact, now isolating and will miss the next three matches
David Luiz and Willian – both are unwell but have both recently tested negative
We will continue to monitor, support and assess their conditions #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/E3pCHbQ1OH
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020