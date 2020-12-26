Arsenal, situazione COVID: aggiornamenti su Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian

David Luiz
Situazione complessa in casa Arsenal a poche ore dalla sfida contro il Chelsea. Ecco gli aggiornamenti su Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian

L’Arsenal rende note le condizioni di Gabriel, David Luiz e Willian a pochi minuti dal derby di Premier League contro il Chelsea. Ecco il comunicato.

«Gabriel – stretto contatto con un positivo al COVID, è isolato e salterà le prossime tre partite. David Luiz e Willian – entrambi non stanno bene ma recentemente sono risultati negativi. Continueremo a monitorare, sostenere e valutare le loro condizioni».