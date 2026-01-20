Bobb via dal Manchester City? L’attaccante norvegese può restare in Premier League: offerta da 35 milioni!

Oscar Bobb, talentuoso attaccante norvegese, potrebbe salutare il Manchester City. Secondo l’esperto Fabrizio Romano, il Fulham fa sul serio: i Cottagers trattano l’acquisto a titolo definitivo mettendo sul piatto circa 35 milioni di sterline. Attenzione però alla concorrenza del Borussia Dortmund: i tedeschi, interessati da dicembre, valutano l’inserimento con una proposta ufficiale.

🚨🇳🇴 EXCLUSIVE: Fulham in talks to sign Oscar Bobb on permanent deal from Man City.



Proposal around £35m on the table and being negotiated with #MCFC.



Borussia Dortmund remain keen since December, set to decide about bidding or not soon. 👀



🎥 https://t.co/STrEbt7Db8 pic.twitter.com/HssBUfNJfj