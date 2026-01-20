Connect with us

Bobb via dal Manchester City? L’attaccante norvegese può restare in Premier League: offerta da 35 milioni!

2 ore ago

Bobb

Bobb via dal Manchester City? L’attaccante norvegese può restare in Premier League: offerta da 35 milioni! Ecco chi lo vuole

Oscar Bobb, talentuoso attaccante norvegese, potrebbe salutare il Manchester City. Secondo l’esperto Fabrizio Romano, il Fulham fa sul serio: i Cottagers trattano l’acquisto a titolo definitivo mettendo sul piatto circa 35 milioni di sterline. Attenzione però alla concorrenza del Borussia Dortmund: i tedeschi, interessati da dicembre, valutano l’inserimento con una proposta ufficiale.

PAROLE – «🚨🇳🇴 ESCLUSIVA: Il Fulham è in trattativa per ingaggiare Oscar Bobb dal Manchester City con un contratto a titolo definitivo.
Proposta di circa 35 milioni di sterline sul tavolo e in fase di negoziazione con #MCFC .
Il Borussia Dortmund è ancora interessato da dicembre e presto deciderà se presentare o meno un’offerta. 👀».

QUI: le notizie di oggi sul calcio estero.

