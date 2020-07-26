Premier League 2019/2020: ecco tutti i verdetti definitivi

Si è chiusa la Premier League 2019/2020 dominata in lungo e in largo dal Liverpool: ecco tutti i verdetti
Si è chiusa la Premier League 2019/2020. Il massimo campionato inglese ha vissuto oggi l’ultima giornata che è stata scoppiettante. Il Liverpool, campione d’Inghilterra da settimane, ha chiuso il suo campionato vincendo contro il Newcastle.
Il Manchester United è riuscito a qualificarsi alla prossima Champions League superando il Leicester nello spareggio europeo grazie ad un gol di Bruno Fernandes e di Lingard. Manita del Manchester City contro il Norwich mentre il Chelsea supera il Wolverhampton e si qualifica alla prossima Champions League.
CAMPIONE D’INGHILTERRA: Liverpool
QUALIFICATE IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea.
QUALIFICATE IN EUROPA LEAGUE: Leicester, Tottenham
RETROCESSE IN CHAMPIONSHIP: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich
Classifica:
Liverpool 99
Manchester City 81
Manchester United 66
Chelsea 66
Leicester 62
Tottenham 59
Wolverhampton 59
Arsenal 56
Sheffield United 54
Burnley 54
Southampton 52
Everton 49
Newcastle 44
Crystal Palace 43
Brighton 41
West Ham 39
Aston Villa 35
Bournemouth 34
Watford 34
Norwich 21