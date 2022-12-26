Connettiti con noi

Premier League, il programma del Boxing Day

Europa: ci sono già squadre già condannate?

Marcos Asensio: dopo Qatar 2022, ipotesi Psg

La differenza tra me e te: Messi e Mbappé

Non solo Messi: i giocatori in scadenza nella Ligue 1

Premier League, il programma del Boxing Day

Torna il Boxing Day di Premier League, lo storico appuntamento con il calcio inglese. Tante le sfide interessanti in programma

Di seguito il programma per il Boxing Day di Premier League.

PARTITE – Ore 13.30 Brentford-Tottenham diretta su Sky Sport Football (203).
Ore 16.00 Crystal Palace-Fulham – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).
Ore 16.00 Everton-Wolverhampton – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).
Ore 16.00 Leicester-Newcastle – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).
Ore 16.00 Southampton-Brighton – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).
Ore 18.30 Aston Villa-Liverpool – diretta su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).
Ore 21.00 Arsenal-West Ham – diretta su Sky Sport Football (203).

