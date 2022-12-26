Premier League, il programma del Boxing Day

Torna il Boxing Day di Premier League, lo storico appuntamento con il calcio inglese. Tante le sfide interessanti in programma

Di seguito il programma per il Boxing Day di Premier League.

PARTITE – Ore 13.30 Brentford-Tottenham diretta su Sky Sport Football (203).

Ore 16.00 Crystal Palace-Fulham – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).

Ore 16.00 Everton-Wolverhampton – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).

Ore 16.00 Leicester-Newcastle – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).

Ore 16.00 Southampton-Brighton – visibile in Diretta Gol Premier League su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).

Ore 18.30 Aston Villa-Liverpool – diretta su Sky Sport Football (203) e Sky Sport 1 (201).

Ore 21.00 Arsenal-West Ham – diretta su Sky Sport Football (203).