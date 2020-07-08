Premier League in TV oggi, il programma dell’8 luglio: in campo Liverpool e Manchester City, il West Ham si gioca la salvezza
Altra giornata di Premier League ricca di emozioni. Il Manchester City di Guardiola accoglie il Newcastle, mentre i campioni del Liverpool ospiteranno il Brighton. Attenzione anche al West Ham, gli hammers si giocano la permanenza nel massimo campionato inglese.
Il programma completo di mercoledì 8 luglio
- 19.00 Manchester City-Newcastle – SKY SPORT UNO
- 19.00 Sheffield United-Wolverhampton – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 19.00 West Ham-Burnley – SKY SPORT ARENA
- 21.15 Brighton-Liverpool – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL