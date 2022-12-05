Calcio Estero
Calciomercato Inter: tutti pazzi per Dumfries in Premier
Calciomercato Inter: Chelsea, Tottenham e Manchester United bussano alla porta dei nerazzurri per Denzel Dumfries
Secondo quanto riportato da Sport Mediaset, Dumfries è un giocatore assai corteggiato sul mercato: nonostante l’Inter lo valuti minimo 60 milioni di euro.
Chi sono le squadre interessate all’esterno nerazzurro? Attualmente ci sono Chelsea, Manchester United e Tottenham. Ora non resta che trattare.
