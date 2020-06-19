Premier League in TV oggi, il programma del 19 giugno: il Manchester United sfida il Tottenham, il Norwich accoglie il Southampton
È tornata in campo anche la Premier League, dopo i recuperi è il momento di entrare nel vivo anche in Inghilterra. Il Tottenham di José Mourinho accoglie il Manchester United, mentre il Southampton se la vedrà con il Norwich.
Il programma completo di venerdì 19 giugno
- 19.00 Norwich-Southampton – Sky Sport uno e Sky Sport Football
- 21.15 Tottenham-Manchester United – Sky Sport uno e Sky Sport Football