Juve Manchester City 2-0: I bianconeri ritornano al successo
All’Allianz Stadium, il match valido per la 6ª giornata di Champions League 2024/2025 Juve Manchester City: sintesi, tabellino e cronaca live
All’Allianz Stadium Juve Manchester City si affrontano nel match valido per la sesta giornata del girone unico di Champions League 2024/2025.
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Danilo; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic. A disp. Perin, Pinsoglio, McKennie, Adzic, Fagioli, Weah, Douglas Luiz, Rouhi, Mbangula. All. Thiago Motta
MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Doku, Grealish; Haaland. A disp. Ortega, Hudson, Kovacic, Savinho, Matheus Nunes, Foden, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilley, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand. All. Guardiola.