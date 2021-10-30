Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero News Premier League

Risultati e classifica Premier League live: risale l'Arsenal, ora in campo le Big Three
Advertisement

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Paris Saint-Germain

Leonardo: «C'è gente che vuole fare bella figura parlando male del Psg»

Calcio Estero Calcio italiano Hanno Detto Inter News

Hakan Sukur: «Erdogan mi ha tolto tutto, sono un perseguitato. Su Calhanoglu e l'Inter...»

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Ligue 1

Marsiglia, Sampaoli: «Milik? Non ha svolto la preparazione. Ci vorrà tempo»

Calcio Estero Hanno Detto Premier League

Tottenham, Espirito Santo: «Il Portogallo è fiero di Cristiano Ronaldo»

Calcio Estero

Risultati e classifica Premier League live: risale l’Arsenal, ora in campo le Big Three

Pubblicato

5 minuti fa

su

risultati e classifica premier league

Risultati e classifica Premier League LIVE: tutti gli aggiornamenti della decima giornata del campionato inglese. Parziali e marcatori in diretta dai campi

Tutti gli aggiornamenti sulla decima giornata di Premier League che si svolgerà nel weekend tra sabato 30 ottobre e lunedì 1 novembre: tutti i risultati, la classifica e i marcatori delle partite.

Il weekend made in England prende il via con l’interessante sfida tra Leicester e Arsenal, ad anticipare un pomeriggio che vivrà sulla sfida a distanza tra le tre big Liverpool, Chelsea e Manchester City prima del big match tra Tottenham e Manchester United che potrebbe anche segnare definitivamente il destino di Solskjaer. La domenica sarà invece caratterizzata dalla rivelazione West Ham, mentre nel Monday Night l’Everton di Benitez cerca riscatto contro i Wolves.

Sabato 30 ottobre

Leicester-Arsenal 0-2 (5′ Gabriel, 18′ Smith-Rowe)
Watford-Southampton ore 16.00
Liverpool-Brighton ore 16.00
Newcastle-Chelsea ore 16.00
Manchester City-Crystal Palace ore 16.00
Burnley-Brentford ore 16.00
Tottenham-Manchester Utd ore 18.30

Domenica 31 ottobre

Norwich-Leeds ore 15.30
Aston Villa-West Ham ore 17.30

Lunedì 1 novembre

Wolverhampton-Everton ore 21.00

CLASSIFICA

Chelsea 22
Liverpool 21
Manchester City 20
West Ham 17
Arsenal 17
Brighton 15
Tottenham 15
Manchester Utd 14
Everton 14
Leicester 14
Wolverhampton 13
Brentford 12
Watford 10
Aston Villa 10
Crystal Palace 9
Southampton 8
Leeds 7
Newcastle 4
Burnley 4
Norwich 2

Argomenti correlati: