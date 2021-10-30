Calcio Estero
Risultati e classifica Premier League live: risale l’Arsenal, ora in campo le Big Three
Risultati e classifica Premier League LIVE: tutti gli aggiornamenti della decima giornata del campionato inglese. Parziali e marcatori in diretta dai campi
Tutti gli aggiornamenti sulla decima giornata di Premier League che si svolgerà nel weekend tra sabato 30 ottobre e lunedì 1 novembre: tutti i risultati, la classifica e i marcatori delle partite.
Il weekend made in England prende il via con l’interessante sfida tra Leicester e Arsenal, ad anticipare un pomeriggio che vivrà sulla sfida a distanza tra le tre big Liverpool, Chelsea e Manchester City prima del big match tra Tottenham e Manchester United che potrebbe anche segnare definitivamente il destino di Solskjaer. La domenica sarà invece caratterizzata dalla rivelazione West Ham, mentre nel Monday Night l’Everton di Benitez cerca riscatto contro i Wolves.
Sabato 30 ottobre
Leicester-Arsenal 0-2 (5′ Gabriel, 18′ Smith-Rowe)
Watford-Southampton ore 16.00
Liverpool-Brighton ore 16.00
Newcastle-Chelsea ore 16.00
Manchester City-Crystal Palace ore 16.00
Burnley-Brentford ore 16.00
Tottenham-Manchester Utd ore 18.30
Domenica 31 ottobre
Norwich-Leeds ore 15.30
Aston Villa-West Ham ore 17.30
Lunedì 1 novembre
Wolverhampton-Everton ore 21.00
CLASSIFICA
Chelsea 22
Liverpool 21
Manchester City 20
West Ham 17
Arsenal 17
Brighton 15
Tottenham 15
Manchester Utd 14
Everton 14
Leicester 14
Wolverhampton 13
Brentford 12
Watford 10
Aston Villa 10
Crystal Palace 9
Southampton 8
Leeds 7
Newcastle 4
Burnley 4
Norwich 2