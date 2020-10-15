UFFICIALE Victor Moses è un nuovo calciatore dello Spartak Mosca

Redazione CalcioNews24
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Lo Spartak Mosca ha annunciato l’acquisto di Victor Moses

Victor Moses, che nella prima parte del 2020 ha vestito la maglia dell’Inter, è un nuovo calciatore dello Spartak Mosca. Ad annunciarlo, con una nota ufficiale, lo stesso club russo.

«Lo Spartak Mosca e il Chelsea hanno concordato il trasferimento della star nigeriana Victor Moses al nostro club. Il contratto di prestito con il centrocampista 29enne è fino a fine stagione con possibilità di acquisto! Benvenuto, Victor!». 