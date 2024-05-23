Atalanta News
Atalanta, DOPPIO SORPASSO italiano nel ranking UEFA: ecco chi hanno superato i bergamaschi
L’Atalanta ha conquistato la sua prima Europa League. Questo trofeo ha permesso di fare alla Dea un grosso salto avanti nel ranking
La finale vinta dall’Atalanta contro il Bayer Leverkusen ha consegnato alla Dea l’attesissima Europa League. Questo ha portato ad un importanza balzo in avanti nel ranking UEFA, superando Juventus e Napoli.
- Manchester City (Inghilterra) 148.000
- Bayern Monaco (Germania) 144.000
- Real Madrid (Spagna) 134.000
- Paris Saint-Germain (Francia) 116.000
- Liverpool (Inghilterra) 114.000
- Roma (Italia) 101.000
- Inter (Italia) 101.000
- Atalanta (Italia) 81.000
- Napoli (Italia) 80.000
- Juventus (Italia) 76.000