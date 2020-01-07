Fàbregas: «L’allenatore più duro con cui ho lavorato? Conte di gran lunga»

«Conte di gran lunga. Ho sempre detto che far cambiare idea su di me era una delle cose più soddisfacenti che ho fatto nella mia carriera. Ho dovuto tacere e sudare molto però».

Questa la risposta di Cesc Fàbregas su Twitter alla domanda di un tifoso che gli chiedeva quale sia stato l’allenatore più tosto con cui ha avuto a che fare in carriera.

Conte by far. I always said that coming back and change around his mind about me was one of the most satisfying things I’ve done in my career. I had to be silent and sweat a lot though. 😅 https://t.co/hoZFkp2fQr

— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020