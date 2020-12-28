Guida TV: la diretta delle partite di oggi di Serie A, Serie B, Champions League, Europa League e dei principali campionati stranieri su Sky Sport, DAZN, Rai e Mediaset

Ecco la guida alle partite di oggi, stasera e domani: Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga e la Ligue 1: il calcio in TV è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali. Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN (Attiva ora DAZN. Guarda 3 partite di Serie A TIM a giornata a 9,99€/mese. Disdici quando vuoi), senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di Eleven Sports, Eurosport e Sportitalia.

In questa guida tv potete consultare dunque le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma anche per tv e smart tv. Qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane.

LUNEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE

16.00 Crystal Palace-Leicester (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Everton-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

MARTEDÌ 29 DICEMBRE

17.00 Siviglia-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1

19.00 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)

19.00 Burnley-Sheffield United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)

19.00 Southampton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)

19.00 West Bromwich-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)

19.15 Barcellona-Eibar (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 Stoke City-Nottingham Forest (Championship) – DAZN

21.00 Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.30 Levante-Betis (Liga) – DAZN

21.30 Cadice-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN

MERCOLEDÌ 30 DICEMBRE

15.00 Cittadella-Lecce (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 Pescara-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1

15.00 Pordenone-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e RAI SPORT

15.00 Reggina-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN

16.00 Monza-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN

17.00 Pisa-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN

17.00 Granada-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN

18.00 Empoli-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN

18.00 Vicenza-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – DAZN

18.00 SPAL-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN

19.00 Tottenham-Fulham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

19.00 Hibernian-Ross County (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA

19.15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) – DAZN

19.15 Celta Vigo-Huesca – DAZN

21.00 Chievo-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1

21.00 Newcastle-Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.30 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN

GIOVEDÌ 31 DICEMBRE

14.00 Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1

16.15 Osasuna-Alaves (Liga) – DAZN

VENERDÌ 1 GENNAIO



18.30 Everton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Manchester United-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

SABATO 2 GENNAIO

13.30 Tottenham-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

13.30 Rangers-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO

14.00 Villarreal-Levante (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1

15.30 Eintracht-Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Crystal Palace-Sheffield United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.15 Betis-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1

18.30 Hertha-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Brighton-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.30 Getafe-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN

20.30 Stoccarda-Lipsia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

20.45 Stoke City-Bournemouth (Championship) – DAZN

21.00 Real Madrid-Celta Vigo (Liga) – DAZN

21.00 West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO

12.30 Inter-Crotone (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

15.00 Diretta Gol Serie A – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

15.00 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)

15.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)

15.00 Fiorentina-Bologna (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)

15.00 Spezia-Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite)

15.00 Cagliari-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite)

15.00 Roma-Sampdoria (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

15.00 Parma-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1+

18.00 Benevento-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)

20.45 Juventus-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1

21.00 Huesca-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN

Una lista aggiornata di tutti i canali su cui guardare le partite in streaming e in diretta è disponibile al seguente link: CALCIO STREAMING