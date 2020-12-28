Guida TV: la diretta delle partite di oggi di Serie A, Serie B, Champions League, Europa League e dei principali campionati stranieri su Sky Sport, DAZN, Rai e Mediaset
Ecco la guida alle partite di oggi, stasera e domani: Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, Champions League, Europa League ma anche campionati esteri come la Liga, la Premier League, la Bundesliga e la Ligue 1: il calcio in TV è ormai per tutti i gusti e soprattutto su tutti i canali. Dalla ricca offerta Sky Sport a quella DAZN, senza dimenticare ovviamente quella della tv pubblica Rai o quella di Mediaset, passando per le novità della programmazione di Eleven Sports, Eurosport e Sportitalia.
In questa guida tv potete consultare dunque le partite di calcio oggi per tutti i dispositivi mobili (tablet, smartphone e perfino console da gioco) e tutti i device, ma anche per tv e smart tv. Qui di seguito l’elenco completo delle partite di stasera di tutte le competizioni e i palinsesti trasmessi dalle emittenti italiane.
LUNEDÌ 28 DICEMBRE
- 16.00 Crystal Palace-Leicester (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Chelsea-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Everton-Manchester City (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
MARTEDÌ 29 DICEMBRE
- 17.00 Siviglia-Villarreal (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 19.00 Brighton-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)
- 19.00 Burnley-Sheffield United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)
- 19.00 Southampton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)
- 19.00 West Bromwich-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (DIRETTA GOL)
- 19.15 Barcellona-Eibar (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 Stoke City-Nottingham Forest (Championship) – DAZN
- 21.00 Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.30 Levante-Betis (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.30 Cadice-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN
MERCOLEDÌ 30 DICEMBRE
- 15.00 Cittadella-Lecce (Serie B) – DAZN
- 15.00 Pescara-Cosenza (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Pordenone-Reggiana (Serie B) – DAZN e RAI SPORT
- 15.00 Reggina-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN
- 16.00 Monza-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN
- 17.00 Pisa-Frosinone (Serie B) – DAZN
- 17.00 Granada-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN
- 18.00 Empoli-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.00 Vicenza-Virtus Entella (Serie B) – DAZN
- 18.00 SPAL-Brescia (Serie B) – DAZN
- 19.00 Tottenham-Fulham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 19.00 Hibernian-Ross County (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT ARENA
- 19.15 Atletico Madrid-Getafe (Liga) – DAZN
- 19.15 Celta Vigo-Huesca – DAZN
- 21.00 Chievo-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 21.00 Newcastle-Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.30 Elche-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN
GIOVEDÌ 31 DICEMBRE
- 14.00 Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 16.15 Osasuna-Alaves (Liga) – DAZN
VENERDÌ 1 GENNAIO
- 18.30 Everton-West Ham (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 21.00 Manchester United-Aston Villa (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
SABATO 2 GENNAIO
- 13.30 Tottenham-Leeds (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 13.30 Rangers-Celtic (Scottish Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 14.00 Villarreal-Levante (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.30 Eintracht-Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 16.00 Crystal Palace-Sheffield United (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.15 Betis-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 18.30 Hertha-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.30 Brighton-Wolverhampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 18.30 Getafe-Valladolid (Liga) – DAZN
- 20.30 Stoccarda-Lipsia (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 20.45 Stoke City-Bournemouth (Championship) – DAZN
- 21.00 Real Madrid-Celta Vigo (Liga) – DAZN
- 21.00 West Bromwich Albion-Arsenal (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO
- 12.30 Inter-Crotone (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Diretta Gol Serie A – SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 15.00 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 252 satellite)
- 15.00 Atalanta-Sassuolo (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 253 satellite)
- 15.00 Fiorentina-Bologna (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 254 satellite)
- 15.00 Spezia-Verona (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 255 satellite)
- 15.00 Cagliari-Napoli (Serie A) – SKY SPORT (canale 256 satellite)
- 15.00 Roma-Sampdoria (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 15.00 Parma-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1+
- 18.00 Benevento-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A e SKY SPORT (canale 251 satellite)
- 20.45 Juventus-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN e DAZN1
- 21.00 Huesca-Barcellona (Liga) – DAZN
