Juventus, Khedira: «Abbiamo ancora un trofeo da vincere, possiamo scrivere la storia» – FOTO

Il centrocampista della Juventus, Sami Khedira, ha voluto lanciare un messaggio attraverso il proprio profilo Instagram
Sami Khedira, centrocampista della Juventus, ha fretta di rientrare in campo per raggiungere l’obiettivo di conquistare la Champions League. Ecco il messaggio del giocatore tedesco:
«Una stagione molto dura per me. Sono entusiasta del successo della nostra squadra e del nono scudetto di fila, ma da dicembre è stato frustrante per me personalmente. Due gravi infortuni mi hanno limitato a sole 18 partite in questa stagione. Mi aspettavo molto di più da me stesso. Tuttavia, ogni volta che uno cade deve rialzarsi. Questo è stato il mio atteggiamento da 14 anni fino ad ora, anni durante i quali sono riuscito a vincere 20 titoli nelle migliori tre leghe in Europa. Credetemi, ogni giorno lavoro sodo su me stesso per tornare il più velocemente possibile e sono convinto di poterlo fare. I bianconeri sanno che amo e rispetto questo grande club, i tifosi, l’Italia e il patrimonio della Juve. Da quando sono arrivato qui cinque anni fa abbiamo fatto una corsa enorme e questa stagione ha ancora un titolo da vincere. Continuerò a dare tutto ciò che ho e finalmente tornerò completamente sano perché non solo amo il club, il calcio e i bianconeri, ma credo che possiamo continuare a scrivere la storia della Juventus».
Very tough season for me! While I am obviously excited about our team's success and the 9th Scudetto in a row, the time since December was super frustrating for me personally. Two major injuries limited me to only 18 games this season. I simply expect a lot more from myself! However, every time you fall down you have to get up again! That's been my attitude throughout my professional career of 14 years so far, during which I was able to win 20 titles in three of the best leagues in Europe. Believe me, I work extremely hard on myself every day, to comeback as quickly as possible and I am convinced that I can get back to my old strength. All Bianconeri also know that I am only here because I really love and respect this great club, the fans, the region and Juve's unparalleled heritage! Since I came here 5 years ago we already had a tremendous run and this season still has one title to be won! I will continue to give it all I have to finally come back completely healthy because I not only love our club, the game of Football and the Bianconeri but I also believe that we can jointly continue to write history in Juve's name!