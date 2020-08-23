Lukaku: «Questa esperienza ci renderà più forti. L’Inter non è morta»

Romelu Lukaku ha voluto scrivere un messaggio su Instagram ringraziando tutti i tifosi per i gesti di affetto e di sostegno
Romelu Lukaku ha scritto un messaggio su Instagram ringraziando tutti i tifosi per i gesti e l’affetto mostrato nei suoi confronti dopo la finale persa contro il Siviglia.
MESSAGGIO – «Prima di tutto voglio dire grazie per tutto quello che avete fatto per me e la mia famiglia. Quest’anno come squadra siamo cresciuti molto insieme ed è un onore rappresentare un club che amo da quando sono bambino. Sì, quello che è successo nel finale mi ha fatto incazzare, ma mi batterò. Non ho mai avuto nulla nel modo più semplice nella vita come molti di voi sanno e questa esperienza mi renderà più forte. Una cosa è certa l’Inter non è morta e questa esperienza ci renderà migliori come squadra! c’è unità e stiamo andando nella giusta direzione. Ai fan voglio dire grazie per essere così solidali in ogni partita in casa o in trasferta, vi voglio bene ragazzi. Apprezzo i messaggi che ho ricevuto. Torneremo sempre forza inter».
View this post on Instagram
First of all i want to say thank you for all what you guys have done for my family and myself. This year as a team we grown a lot together and it’s an honour to represent a club that i loved since i’ve been a kid. Yes what happened in the final pissed me off but i will fight back. I never had shit the easy way in life as many of you know and this experience will make me stronger. 1 thing is for sure inter is not dead and this experience will make us better as a team! there’s unity and we’re heading the right direction. To the fans i want to say thank you for being so supportive every game home or away i love you guys. I appreciate the messages i’ve got. We will be back sempre forza inter 🖤💙