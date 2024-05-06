Premier League, CAMERA montata sull’ARBITRO in questo match. Si scrive la STORIA

Premier League, la NOVITA’ dietro la partita tra Crystal Palace e Manchester United. L’arbitro avrà una “RefCam” in testa

Match di Premier League tra Crystal Palace e Manchester United, sulla carta non dovrebbe essere nulla di particolare visto che entrambe le squadre hanno raggiunto i loro rispettivi obiettivi, ma presenterà una novità importante.

L’arbitro designato per il match, Jarred Gillett, indosserà una RefCam in testa per registrare tutti gli episodi del match. Una vera e propria novità per il calcio.