Roma Smalling, il saluto del difensore: «Grazie per l’affetto»

Chris Smalling, difensore del Manchester United, ha salutato così i suoi compagni della Roma dopo il prestito annuale:

«Sono desolato di non poter finire quello che abbiamo iniziato in questa stagione. Sono contento per l’affetto ricevuto in così poco tempo, non lo dimenticherò. Voglio ringraziare e augurare a tutti i giocatori e lo staff buona fortuna contro il Siviglia. DAJE ROMA»

Ecco il tweet:

I’m gutted that I can’t finish what we started this season. To experience the love shown to me in such a short time was extra special and it will not be forgotten. I want to thank and wish all the players and staff the best of luck against Sevilla. DAJE ROMA! 💛❤️ 🐺 pic.twitter.com/9vHfpWUNsz

— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 4, 2020