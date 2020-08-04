Roma Smalling, il saluto del difensore: «Grazie per l’affetto»

Chris Smalling, difensore del Manchester United, ha salutato così i suoi compagni della Roma dopo il prestito annuale:

«Sono desolato di non poter finire quello che abbiamo iniziato in questa stagione. Sono contento per l’affetto ricevuto in così poco tempo, non lo dimenticherò. Voglio ringraziare e augurare a tutti i giocatori e lo staff buona fortuna contro il Siviglia. DAJE ROMA»

Ecco il tweet: