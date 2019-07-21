Juve, Rabiot commenta il suo esordio in bianconero nella partita a Singapore contro il Tottenham ed elogia il club bianconero
Adrien Rabiot ha esordito con la maglia della Juventus a Singapore, nella prima partite di International Champions Cup contro il Tottenham. La gara è terminata con il risultato di 3-2, con errore decisivo di Rabiot che ha regalato la palla a Kane.
Il centravanti inglese ha poi tirato fuori il coniglio dal cilindro, con il gol da centrocampo. Rabiot ha poi commentato il suo esordio in bianconero.
View this post on Instagram
Very happy to be back on the field after 8 months without playing ! And also to have worn for the first time the jersey of @juventus ! Good feelings, lots of positive things! disappointed with the result but it will get better and better. Thanks to the many fans for your support here in Singapore #asiantour #MeetTheWonder #forzajuve