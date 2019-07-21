Juve, sospiro Rabiot: «Bello tornare in campo dopo otto mesi» – VIDEO

Redazione CalcioNews24
Juve, Rabiot commenta il suo esordio in bianconero nella partita a Singapore contro il Tottenham ed elogia il club bianconero

Adrien Rabiot ha esordito con la maglia della Juventus a Singapore, nella prima partite di International Champions Cup contro il Tottenham. La gara è terminata con il risultato di 3-2, con errore decisivo di Rabiot che ha regalato la palla a Kane.

Il centravanti inglese ha poi tirato fuori il coniglio dal cilindro, con il gol da centrocampo. Rabiot ha poi commentato il suo esordio in bianconero.