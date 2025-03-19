NXGN 2025: ecco la classifica dei migliori 50 under 19 del mondo: Yamal ancora il migliore tre dalla Serie A, due gli italiani

NXGN 2025: ecco la classifica dei migliori top 50 calciatori under 19 – Lamine Yamal è ancora il primo, tre calciatori di Serie A

La piattaforma Goal.com ha rilasciato la NXGN 2025, la classifica che rilascia ogni anno per i migliori 50 Under 19 del mondo. Nella lista, che vede al vertice per il secondo anno consecutivo Lamine Yamal, vede tre giocatori di Serie A: i milanisti Liberali e Camarda (quest’ultimo in top 10) e lo juventino Adzic. Le squadre più presenti sono Barcellona e Tottenham – 4 giocatori a testa -, con quattro giocatori a testa. Dominio di centrocampo e attacco – rispettivamente 20 e 23 in lista – solo 6 difensori e un unico portiere. Di seguito l’elenco completo.

50. Chido Obi (Manchester United, attaccante)

49. Gilberto Mora (Club Tijuana, centrocampista)

48. Diego Kochen (Barcellona, portiere)

47. Amara Diouf (Generation Foot, attaccante)

46. Luis Guilherme (West Ham, attaccante)

45. Andrija Maksimovic (Stella Rossa, centrocampista)

44. Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain, centrocampista)

43. Yang Min-hyeok (Tottenham, in prestito al QPR, attaccante)

42. Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool, attaccante)

41. Martim Fernandes (Porto, difensore)

40. Vasilije Adžić (Juventus, centrocampista)

39. Agustín Ruberto (River Plate, attaccante)

38. Josh Acheampong (Chelsea, difensore)

37. Adam Aznou (Bayern Monaco, in prestito al Real Valladolid, difensore)

36. Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiacos, attaccante)

35. Bence Dárdai (Wolfsburg, centrocampista)

34. Mattia Liberali (Milan, centrocampista)

33. Konstantinos Karetsas (Genk, centrocampista)

32. Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth, in prestito al Lorient, attaccante)

31. Marc Guiu (Chelsea, attaccante)

30. Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union, centrocampista)

29. Chris Rigg (Sunderland, centrocampista)

28. Marc Bernal (Barcellona, centrocampista)

27. Assan Ouédraogo (RB Lipsia, centrocampista)

26. Luka Vušković (Hajduk Spalato, in prestito al Westerlo, difensore)

25. Lewis Miley (Newcastle, centrocampista)

24. Stefanos Tzimas (Brighton, in prestito al Norimberga, attaccante)

23. Tyler Dibling (Southampton, centrocampista)

22. Mikey Moore (Tottenham, attaccante)

21. George Ilenikhena (Monaco, attaccante)

20. Kendry Páez (Independiente del Valle, centrocampista)

19. Franco Mastantuono (River Plate, centrocampista)

18. Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund, attaccante)

17. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham, centrocampista)

16. Vitor Reis (Manchester City, difensore)

15. Rodrigo Mora (Porto, centrocampista)

14. Sverre Nypan (Rosenborg, centrocampista)

13. Archie Gray (Tottenham, centrocampista)

12. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille, centrocampista)

11. Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP, attaccante)

10. Francesco Camarda (Milan, attaccante)

9. Jorrel Hato (Ajax, difensore)

8. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal, centrocampista)

7. Claudio Echeverri (Manchester City, centrocampista)

6. Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal, centrocampista)

5. Endrick (Real Madrid, attaccante)

4. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain, centrocampista)

3. Pau Cubarsí (Barcellona, difensore)

2. Estevao Willian (Palmeiras, attaccante)

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcellona, attaccante)