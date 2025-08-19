Calcio Estero
Classifica marcatori Premier League 2025/2026: i bomber del campionato inglese
È partita la caccia allo scettro di capocannoniere del campionato inglese. Classifica marcatori Premier League 2025/2026
Con la 1ª giornata della Premier League 2025/2026, disputatasi nel weekend post Ferragosto, è ripartita la caccia al titolo di capocannoniere del campionato inglese. Classifica marcatori Premier League 2025/2026: chi succederà all’egiziano del Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, laureatosi capocannoniere della passata stagione con 29 centri?
L’egiziano, che ha conquistato il terzo titolo di capocannoniere del campionato inglese in carriera. ha preceduto lo svedese Alexander Isak del Newcastle United (23 gol) e il vincitore delle precedenti due edizioni, il norvegese del Manchester City Herling Haaland (fermatosi a 22 reti).
Dopo la prima giornata 4 giocatori si sono portati al comando con una doppietta: Antoine Semenyo del Bournemouth, Erling Haaland del Manchester City, Chris Wood del Nottingham Forest e Richarlison del Tottenham.
Indice dei contenuti
Ecco la classifica marcatori Premier League 2025/2026:
Classifica marcatori Premier League
- 2 GOL: Semenyo (Bournemouth), Haaland (Manchester City), Wood (Nottingham Forest), Richarlison (Tottenham);
- 1 GOL: Calafiori (Arsenal), Igor Thiago – 1 rig. (Brentford), O’Riley – 1 rig. (Brighton), Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham), Chiesa, Ekitike, Gakpo, Salah (Liverpool), Cherki, Reijnders (Manchester City), Nmecha – 1 rig. (Leeds United), Ndoye (Nottingham Forest), Ballard, Isidor, Mayenda (Sunderland), Br. Johnson (Tottenham).
Albo d’oro Capocannonieri del campionato inglese: vincitori classifica marcatori Premier League
Fra i plurivincitori della classifica marcatori Premier League, il record assoluto è dell’ex Milan Jimmy Greaves, capace di aggiudicarsi il titolo per ben 6 volte. Alle sue spalle con 5 affermazioni Steve Bloomer, mentre a quota 4 c’è il francese Thierry Henry.
VINCITORI CLASSIFICA MARCATORI FIRST DIVISION
- 1888/89 John Goodall (Inghilterra) – Preston N.E.: 21 gol
- 1889/90 Jimmy Ross (Scozia) – Preston N.E.: 24 gol
- 1890/91 Jack Southworth (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 26 gol
- 1891/92 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 32 gol
- 1892/93 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 31 gol
- 1893/94 Jack Southworth (Inghilterra) – Everton: 27 gol
- 1894-95 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 22 gol
- 1895-96 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Aston Villa e Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 20 gol
- 1896/97 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 22 gol
- 1897/98 George Wheldon (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 21 gol
- 1898-99 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 23 gol
- 1899/00 Billy Garraty (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 27 gol
- 1900/01 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 23 gol
- 1901/02 Jimmy Settle (Inghilterra) – Everton: 18 gol
- 1902/03 Sam Raybould (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 31 gol
- 1903/04 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 20 gol
- 1904/05 Arthur Brown (Inghilterra) – Sheffield United: 22 gol
- 1905/06 Walter White (Scozia) – Bolton: 26 gol
- 1906/07 Alex Young (Scozia) – Everton: 28 gol
- 1907/08 Enoch West (Inghilterra) – Nottingham Forest: 27 gol
- 1908/09 Bert Freeman (Inghilterra) – Everton: 38 gol
- 1909/10 Jack Parkinson (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 30 gol
- 1910/11 Albert Shepherd (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 25 gol
- 1911/12 Harry Hampton (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa, George Holley (Inghilterra) – Sunderland, David McLean (Scozia) – Sheffield Wednesday: 25 gol
- 1912/13 David McLean (Scozia) – Sheffield Wednesday: 30 gol
- 1913/14 George Elliott (Inghilterra) – Middlesbrough: 32 gol
- 1914/15 Bobby Parker (Scozia) – Everton: 35 gol
- 1919/20 Fred Morris (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 37 gol
- 1920/21 Joe Smith (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 38 gol
- 1921/22 Andrew Wilson (Scozia) – Middlesbrough: 31 gol
- 1922/23 Charlie Buchan (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 30 gol
- 1923/24 Wilf Chadwick (Inghilterra) – Everton: 28 gol
- 1924/25 Frank Roberts (Inghilterra) – Manchester City: 31 gol
- 1925/26 Ted Harper (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 43 gol
- 1926/27 Jimmy Trotter (Inghilterra) – Sheffield Wednesday: 37 gol
- 1927/28 Dixie Dean (Inghilterra) – Everton: 60 gol
- 1928/29 Dave Halliday (Scozia) – Sunderland: 43 gol
- 1929/30 Vic Watson (Inghilterra) – West Ham: 41 gol
- 1930/31 Tom Waring (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 49 gol
- 1931/32 Dixie Dean (Inghilterra) – Everton: 44 gol
- 1932/33 Jack Bowers (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 35 gol
- 1933/34 Jack Bowers (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 34 gol
- 1934/35 Ted Drake (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 42 gol
- 1935/36 William Richardson (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 39 gol
- 1936/37 Freddie Steele (Inghilterra) – Stoke City: 33 gol
- 1937/38 Tommy Lawton (Inghilterra) – Everton: 38 gol
- 1938/39 Tommy Lawton (Inghilterra) – Everton: 35 gol
- 1946/47 Dennis Westcott (Inghilterra) – Wolverhampton: 37 gol
- 1947/48 Ronnie Rooke (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 33 gol
- 1948/49 Willie Moir (Scozia) – Bolton: 25 gol
- 1949/50 Dickie Davis (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 25 gol
- 1950/51 Stan Mortensen (Inghilterra) – Blackpool: 30 gol
- 1951/52 George Robledo (Cile) – Newcastle United: 33 gol
- 1952/53 Charlie Wayman (Inghilterra) – Preston N.E.: 24 gol
- 1953/54 Jimmy Glazzard (Inghilterra) – Huddersfield Town: 29 gol
- 1954/55 Ronnie Allen (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 27 gol
- 1955/56 Nat Lofthouse (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 33 gol
- 1956/57 John Charles (Galles) – Leeds United: 38 gol
- 1957/58 Bobby Smith (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 36 gol
- 1958/59 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Chelsea: 33 gol
- 1959/60 Dennis Viollet (Inghilterra) – Manchester United: 32 gol
- 1960/61 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Chelsea: 41 gol
- 1961/62 Ray Crawford (Inghilterra) – Ipswich Town, Derek Kevan (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 33 gol
- 1962/63 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 37 gol
- 1963/64 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 35 gol
- 1964/65 Andy McEvoy (Irlanda) – Blackburn, Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 29 gol
- 1965/66 Willie Irvine (Irlanda) – Burnley: 29 gol
- 1966/67 Ron Davies (Galles) – Southampton: 37 gol
- 1967/68 George Best (Irlanda del Nord) – Manchester United, Ron Davies (Galles) – Southampton: 28 gol
- 1968/69 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 27 gol
- 1969/70 Jeff Astle (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 25 gol
- 1970/71 Tony Brown (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 28 gol
- 1971/72 Francis Lee (Inghilterra) – Manchester City: 33 gol
- 1972/73 Bryan Robson (Inghilterra) – West Ham: 28 gol
- 1973/74 Mick Channon (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 21 gol
- 1974/75 Malcolm Macdonald (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 21 gol
- 1975/76 Ted MacDougall (Scozia) – Norwich City: 23 gol
- 1976/77 Malcolm Macdonald (Inghilterra) – Arsenal, Andy Gray (Scozia) – Aston Villa: 25 gol
- 1977/78 Bob Latchford (Inghilterra) – Everton: 30 gol
- 1978/79 Frank Worthington (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 24 gol
- 1979/80 Phil Boyer (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 23 gol
- 1980/81 Peter Withe (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa, Steve Archibald (Scozia) – Tottenham: 20 gol
- 1981/82 Kevin Keegan (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 26 gol
- 1982/83 Luther Blissett (Giamaica) – Watford: 27 gol
- 1983/84 Ian Rush (Galles) – Liverpool: 32 gol
- 1984/85 Kerry Dixon (Inghilterra) – Chelsea, Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Leicester City: 24 gol
- 1985/86 Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Everton: 30 gol
- 1986/87 Clive Allen (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 33 gol
- 1987/88 John Aldridge (Irlanda) – Liverpool: 26 gol
- 1988/89 Alan Martin Smith (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 23 gol
- 1989/90 Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 24 gol
- 1990/91 Alan Martin Smith (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 22 gol
- 1991/92 Ian Wright (Inghilterra) – Crystal Palace e Arsenal: 29 gol
VINCITORI CLASSIFICA MARCATORI PREMIER LEAGUE
- 1992/93 Teddy Sheringham (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 22 gol
- 1993/94 Andy Cole (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 34 gol
- 1994/95 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 34 gol
- 1995/96 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 31 gol
- 1996/97 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 25 gol
- 1997/98 Christopher Roy Sutton (Inghilterra) – Blackburn, Dion Dublin (Inghilterra) – Coventry City, Michael Owen (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 18 gol
- 1998/99 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Olanda) – Leeds United, Michael Owen (Inghilterra) – Liverpool, Dwight Yorke (Trinidad & Tobago) – Manchester United: 18 gol
- 1999/00 Kevin Phillips (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 30 gol
- 2000/01 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Olanda) – Chelsea: 23 gol
- 2001/02 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 24 gol
- 2002/03 Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Olanda) – Manchester United: 25 gol
- 2003/04 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 30 gol
- 2004/05 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 25 gol
- 2005/06 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 27 gol
- 2006/07 Didier Drogba (Costa d’Avorio) – Chelsea: 20 gol
- 2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portogallo) – Manchester United: 31 gol
- 2008/09 Nicolas Anelka (Francia) – Chelsea: 19 gol
- 2009/10 Didier Drogba (Costa d’Avorio) – Chelsea: 29 gol
- 2010/11 Dimitar Berbatov (Bulgaria) – Manchester United, Carlos Tévez (Argentina) – Manchester City: 21 gol
- 2011/12 Robin Van Persie (Olanda) – Arsenal: 30 gol
- 2012/13 Robin Van Persie (Olanda) – Manchester United: 26 gol
- 2013/14 Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – Liverpool: 31 gol
- 2014/15 Sergio Agüero (Argentina) – Manchester City: 26 gol
- 2015/16 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 25 gol
- 2016/17 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 29 gol
- 2017/18 Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool: 32 gol
- 2018/19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) – Arsenal, Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool, Sadio Mané (Senegal) – Liverpool: 22 gol
- 2019/20 Jamie Vardy (Inghilterra) – Leicester City: 23 gol
- 2020/21 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 23 gol
- 2021/22 Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool, Heung-Min Son (Corea del Sud) – Tottenham: 23 gol
- 2022/23 Erling Haaland (Norvegia) – Manchester City: 36 gol
- 2023/24 Erling Haaland (Norvegia) – Manchester City: 27 gol
- 2024/25 Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool: 29 gol
Calendario Premier League 2025/2026: date, orari, partite, risultati, classifica
Romero sposa il Tottenham: «Una seconda casa. Voglio raggiungere quel grande obiettivo»