Simpatico scambio di battute tra Inter e PSV Eindhoven su Twitter alla vigilia della sfida di Champions League

Simpatico siparietto tra Inter e PSV Eindhoven che prima di sfidarsi in campo, nella seconda giornata della fase a gironi della Champions League, hanno avuto un botta e risposta su Twitter. Alla vigilia del match al Philips Stadion di Eindhoven, difatti, le due società hanno dibattuto su quale tra le due squadre tiferà domani il Fenomeno Ronaldo, che ha vestito entrambe le maglie dei club. L’ex attaccante, ha commentato il simpatico botta e risposta: «Ho ricordi meravigliosi di entrambe le squadre, buona Fortuna!».