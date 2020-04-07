Jimmy Greaves ricoverato in ospedale: il messaggio del Tottenham

Brutta notizia dall’Inghilterra. Jimmy Greaves, ex attaccante del Tottenham con un passato anche nel Milan, è ricoverato in ospedale. A farlo sapere sono gli Spurs.

«Possiamo confermare che il nostro marcatore dei record Jimmy Greaves è attualmente in cura in ospedale. Siamo in contatto con la sua famiglia e forniremo ulteriori aggiornamenti a tempo debito. Tutto il club invia i migliori auguri a Jimmy».

We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital. We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family. pic.twitter.com/tDneZxDc3m

— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 7, 2020