Jimmy Greaves ricoverato in ospedale: il messaggio del Tottenham

L’ex attaccante inglese Jimmy Greaves, miglior marcatore del Tottenham, è ricoverato in ospedale: la conferma degli Spurs

Brutta notizia dall’Inghilterra. Jimmy Greaves, ex attaccante del Tottenham con un passato anche nel Milan, è ricoverato in ospedale. A farlo sapere sono gli Spurs.

«Possiamo confermare che il nostro marcatore dei record Jimmy Greaves è attualmente in cura in ospedale. Siamo in contatto con la sua famiglia e forniremo ulteriori aggiornamenti a tempo debito. Tutto il club invia i migliori auguri a Jimmy».