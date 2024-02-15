Europa League
Pagelle Roma-Feyenoord, i voti ai protagonisti del match
I TOP, i FLOP e i voti ai protagonisti del match valido per gli spareggi di Europa League 2023/24: pagelle Roma-Feyenoord
Le pagelle dei protagonisti del match tra Roma e Feyenoord, valido per gli spareggi di Europa League 2023/2024.
TOP: Lukaku.
FLOP: Zalewski.
VOTI:
FEYENOORD (4-3-3): Wellenreuther 6.5; Nieuwkoop 5.5 (33’st Read sv), Beelen 6, Hancko 5.5, Hartman 6.5; Stengs 6.5 (26’st Ivanusec 6), Zerrouki 6, Wieffer 6.5; Minteh 6.5 (18’st Lintr 6), Ueda 5.5 (18’st Gimenez 5.5), Paixao 7 (33′ Milambo sv). Allenatore: Slot 6.
ROMA (4-3-3): Svilar 6.5; Karsdorp 5.5 (36’st Celik sv), Llorente 5.5, Mancini 6, Spinazzola 6; Bove 6 (42’st Cristante sv), Paredes 6.5, Pellegrini 6; Dybala 5.5 (42’st Baldanzi sv), Lukaku 7, Zalewski 5 (18’st El Shaarawy 5.5). Allenatore: De Rossi 6.