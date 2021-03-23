UFFICIALE Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen, esonerato Peter Bosz

Il Bayer Leverkusen ha annunciato l’esonero dell’allenatore Peter Bosz. Al suo posto è stato chiamato Hannes Wolf il quale guiderà la squadra sino al termine della stagione.

Dall’inizio del 2021, il Bayer Leverksuen ha ottenuto solo 12 punti in 13 partite scivolando dal secondo al sesto posto a -7 dalla zona Champions League

Hannes Wolf will replace Peter Bosz as Werkself head coach until the end of the season, our former player and coach Peter Hermann will join as his assistant.

We would like to thank Peter Bosz for his time in Leverkusen and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Uipo1EbR5y

— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) March 23, 2021