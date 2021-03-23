UFFICIALE Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen, esonerato Peter Bosz

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Il Bayer Leverkusen ha annunciato l’esonero dell’allenatore Peter Bosz. Al suo posto è stato chiamato Hannes Wolf il quale guiderà la squadra sino al termine della stagione

Dall’inizio del 2021, il Bayer Leverksuen ha ottenuto solo 12 punti in 13 partite scivolando dal secondo al sesto posto a -7 dalla zona Champions League