Classifica marcatori Premier League 2023/2024: i bomber del campionato inglese
Chi sarà il re dei bomber in Inghilterra dopo il trionfo di Haaland nella scorsa stagione? Classifica marcatori Premier League 2023/2024
Chi si laureerà capocannoniere della Premier League? Classifica marcatori Premier League: la contesa del gol Oltremanica è ripartita nel weekend prima di Ferragosto con l’inizio del campionato 2023/2024, che vede le principali bocche da fuoco delle 20 squadre del massimo torneo inglese darsi battaglia fin dalle prime giornate.
Nella stagione 2022/2023 il bomber norvegese del Manchester City, Erling Haaland, ha sbaragliato la concorrenza, precedendo con 36 gol realizzati il centravanti del Tottenham Harry Kane, staccato di 6 lunghezze a quota 30 reti. Ancora più distanziato Ivan Toney del Brentford, che ha chiuso con 20 marcature.
Classifica marcatori Premier League: dopo la prima giornata guidano ancora Erling Haaland (Manchester City) e Alexander Isak del Newcastle United, autori di una doppietta a testa.
Classifica marcatori Premier League
- 2 GOL: Haaland (Manchester City), Isak (Newcastle United);
- 1 GOL: Nketiah, Saka (Arsenal), Diaby (Aston Villa), Solanke (Bournemouth), Mbeumo – 1 rig., Wissa (Brentford), Adingra, E. Ferguson, João Pedro – 1 rig., March (Brighton), Disasi (Chelsea), Édouard (Crystal Palace), Reid (Fulham), Luis Díaz (Liverpool), C. Morris – 1 rig. (Luton Town), Rodri (Manchester City), Varane (Manchester United), H. Barnes, Tonali, C. Wilson (Newcastle United), Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest), Emerson Royal, Romero (Tottenham), Bowen (West Ham).
Albo d’oro Capocannonieri del campionato inglese
- 1888/89 John Goodall (Inghilterra) – Preston N.E.: 21 gol
- 1889/90 Jimmy Ross (Scozia) – Preston N.E.: 24 gol
- 1890/91 Jack Southworth (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 26 gol
- 1891/92 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 32 gol
- 1892/93 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 31 gol
- 1893/94 Jack Southworth (Inghilterra) – Everton: 27 gol
- 1894-95 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Sunderland: 22 gol
- 1895-96 Johnny Campbell (Scozia) – Aston Villa e Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 20 gol
- 1896/97 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 22 gol
- 1897/98 George Wheldon (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 21 gol
- 1898-99 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 23 gol
- 1899/00 Billy Garraty (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 27 gol
- 1900/01 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 23 gol
- 1901/02 Jimmy Settle (Inghilterra) – Everton: 18 gol
- 1902/03 Sam Raybould (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 31 gol
- 1903/04 Steve Bloomer (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 20 gol
- 1904/05 Arthur Brown (Inghilterra) – Sheffield United: 22 gol
- 1905/06 Walter White (Scozia) – Bolton: 26 gol
- 1906/07 Alex Young (Scozia) – Everton: 28 gol
- 1907/08 Enoch West (Inghilterra) – Nottingham Forest: 27 gol
- 1908/09 Bert Freeman (Inghilterra) – Everton: 38 gol
- 1909/10 Jack Parkinson (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 30 gol
- 1910/11 Albert Shepherd (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 25 gol
- 1911/12 Harry Hampton (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa, George Holley (Inghilterra) – Sunderland, David McLean (Scozia) – Sheffield Wednesday: 25 gol
- 1912/13 David McLean (Scozia) – Sheffield Wednesday: 30 gol
- 1913/14 George Elliott (Inghilterra) – Middlesbrough: 32 gol
- 1914/15 Bobby Parker (Scozia) – Everton: 35 gol
- 1919/20 Fred Morris (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 37 gol
- 1920/21 Joe Smith (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 38 gol
- 1921/22 Andrew Wilson (Scozia) – Middlesbrough: 31 gol
- 1922/23 Charlie Buchan (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 30 gol
- 1923/24 Wilf Chadwick (Inghilterra) – Everton: 28 gol
- 1924/25 Frank Roberts (Inghilterra) – Manchester City: 31 gol
- 1925/26 Ted Harper (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 43 gol
- 1926/27 Jimmy Trotter (Inghilterra) – Sheffield Wednesday: 37 gol
- 1927/28 Dixie Dean (Inghilterra) – Everton: 60 gol
- 1928/29 Dave Halliday (Scozia) – Sunderland: 43 gol
- 1929/30 Vic Watson (Inghilterra) – West Ham: 41 gol
- 1930/31 Tom Waring (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa: 49 gol
- 1931/32 Dixie Dean (Inghilterra) – Everton: 44 gol
- 1932/33 Jack Bowers (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 35 gol
- 1933/34 Jack Bowers (Inghilterra) – Derby County: 34 gol
- 1934/35 Ted Drake (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 42 gol
- 1935/36 William Richardson (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 39 gol
- 1936/37 Freddie Steele (Inghilterra) – Stoke City: 33 gol
- 1937/38 Tommy Lawton (Inghilterra) – Everton: 38 gol
- 1938/39 Tommy Lawton (Inghilterra) – Everton: 35 gol
- 1946/47 Dennis Westcott (Inghilterra) – Wolverhampton: 37 gol
- 1947/48 Ronnie Rooke (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 33 gol
- 1948/49 Willie Moir (Scozia) – Bolton: 25 gol
- 1949/50 Dickie Davis (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 25 gol
- 1950/51 Stan Mortensen (Inghilterra) – Blackpool: 30 gol
- 1951/52 George Robledo (Cile) – Newcastle United: 33 gol
- 1952/53 Charlie Wayman (Inghilterra) – Preston N.E.: 24 gol
- 1953/54 Jimmy Glazzard (Inghilterra) – Huddersfield Town: 29 gol
- 1954/55 Ronnie Allen (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 27 gol
- 1955/56 Nat Lofthouse (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 33 gol
- 1956/57 John Charles (Galles) – Leeds United: 38 gol
- 1957/58 Bobby Smith (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 36 gol
- 1958/59 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Chelsea: 33 gol
- 1959/60 Dennis Viollet (Inghilterra) – Manchester United: 32 gol
- 1960/61 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Chelsea: 41 gol
- 1961/62 Ray Crawford (Inghilterra) – Ipswich Town, Derek Kevan (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 33 gol
- 1962/63 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 37 gol
- 1963/64 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 35 gol
- 1964/65 Andy McEvoy (Irlanda) – Blackburn, Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 29 gol
- 1965/66 Willie Irvine (Irlanda) – Burnley: 29 gol
- 1966/67 Ron Davies (Galles) – Southampton: 37 gol
- 1967/68 George Best (Irlanda del Nord) – Manchester United, Ron Davies (Galles) – Southampton: 28 gol
- 1968/69 Jimmy Greaves (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 27 gol
- 1969/70 Jeff Astle (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 25 gol
- 1970/71 Tony Brown (Inghilterra) – W.B.A.: 28 gol
- 1971/72 Francis Lee (Inghilterra) – Manchester City: 33 gol
- 1972/73 Bryan Robson (Inghilterra) – West Ham: 28 gol
- 1973/74 Mick Channon (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 21 gol
- 1974/75 Malcolm Macdonald (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 21 gol
- 1975/76 Ted MacDougall (Scozia) – Norwich City: 23 gol
- 1976/77 Malcolm Macdonald (Inghilterra) – Arsenal, Andy Gray (Scozia) – Aston Villa: 25 gol
- 1977/78 Bob Latchford (Inghilterra) – Everton: 30 gol
- 1978/79 Frank Worthington (Inghilterra) – Bolton: 24 gol
- 1979/80 Phil Boyer (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 23 gol
- 1980/81 Peter Withe (Inghilterra) – Aston Villa, Steve Archibald (Scozia) – Tottenham: 20 gol
- 1981/82 Kevin Keegan (Inghilterra) – Southampton: 26 gol
- 1982/83 Luther Blissett (Giamaica) – Watford: 27 gol
- 1983/84 Ian Rush (Galles) – Liverpool: 32 gol
- 1984/85 Kerry Dixon (Inghilterra) – Chelsea, Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Leicester City: 24 gol
- 1985/86 Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Everton: 30 gol
- 1986/87 Clive Allen (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 33 gol
- 1987/88 John Aldridge (Irlanda) – Liverpool: 26 gol
- 1988/89 Alan Martin Smith (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 23 gol
- 1989/90 Gary Lineker (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 24 gol
- 1990/91 Alan Martin Smith (Inghilterra) – Arsenal: 22 gol
- 1991/92 Ian Wright (Inghilterra) – Crystal Palace e Arsenal: 29 gol
- 1992/93 Teddy Sheringham (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 22 gol
- 1993/94 Andy Cole (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 34 gol
- 1994/95 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 34 gol
- 1995/96 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Blackburn: 31 gol
- 1996/97 Alan Shearer (Inghilterra) – Newcastle United: 25 gol
- 1997/98 Christopher Roy Sutton (Inghilterra) – Blackburn, Dion Dublin (Inghilterra) – Coventry City, Michael Owen (Inghilterra) – Liverpool: 18 gol
- 1998/99 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Olanda) – Leeds United, Michael Owen (Inghilterra) – Liverpool, Dwight Yorke (Trinidad & Tobago) – Manchester United: 18 gol
- 1999/00 Kevin Phillips (Inghilterra) – Sunderland: 30 gol
- 2000/01 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Olanda) – Chelsea: 23 gol
- 2001/02 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 24 gol
- 2002/03 Ruud Van Nistelrooy (Olanda) – Manchester United: 25 gol
- 2003/04 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 30 gol
- 2004/05 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 25 gol
- 2005/06 Thierry Henry (Francia) – Arsenal: 27 gol
- 2006/07 Didier Drogba (Costa d’Avorio) – Chelsea: 20 gol
- 2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portogallo) – Manchester United: 31 gol
- 2008/09 Nicolas Anelka (Francia) – Chelsea: 19 gol
- 2009/10 Didier Drogba (Costa d’Avorio) – Chelsea: 29 gol
- 2010/11 Dimitar Berbatov (Bulgaria) – Manchester United, Carlos Tévez (Argentina) – Manchester City: 21 gol
- 2011/12 Robin Van Persie (Olanda) – Arsenal: 30 gol
- 2012/13 Robin Van Persie (Olanda) – Manchester United: 26 gol
- 2013/14 Luis Suárez (Uruguay) – Liverpool: 31 gol
- 2014/15 Sergio Agüero (Argentina) – Manchester City: 26 gol
- 2015/16 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 25 gol
- 2016/17 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 29 gol
- 2017/18 Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool: 32 gol
- 2018/19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) – Arsenal, Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool, Sadio Mané (Senegal) – Liverpool: 22 gol
- 2019/20 Jamie Vardy (Inghilterra) – Leicester City: 23 gol
- 2020/21 Harry Kane (Inghilterra) – Tottenham: 23 gol
- 2021/22 Mohamed Salah (Egitto) – Liverpool, Heung-Min Son (Corea del Sud) – Tottenham: 23 gol
- 2022/23 Erling Haaland (Norvegia) – Manchester City: 36 gol