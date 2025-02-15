Premier League, i risultati della 25ª giornata: poker del City contro il Newcastle dopo il ko di Champions, bene l’Arsenal

Premier League, i risultati della 25ª giornata: poker del Manchester City contro il Newcastle dopo il ko di Champions, bene l’Arsenal con il Leicester

Il Manchester City si lascia alle spalle la sconfitta nei playoff di Champions League contro il Real Madrid e riparte con un poker in Premier League contro il Newcastle: tripletta per Marmoush e poi McAtee. Buona vittoria in chiave classifica anche per l’Arsenal che con la doppietta di Merino nel finale batte il Leicester. In zona Champions passo falso del Nottingham Forest che a Craven Cottage perde 2-1 con il Fulham.

Leicester City-Arsenal 0-2 (81′ 87′ Merino)

West Ham-Brentford 0-1 (4′ Schade)

Southampton-Bournemouth 1-3 (14′ Ouattara, 16′ Christie, 72′ Sulemana [S], 83′ Tavernier)

Aston Villa-Ipswich Town 1-1 (56′ Delap [I], 69′ Watkins)

Manchester City-Newcastle 4-0 (19′, 24′ 33′ Marmoush, 84′ McAtee)

Fulham-Nottingham Forest 2-1 (15′ Rowe, 37′ Wood [N], 62′ Bassey)

Crystal Palace-Everton 1-2 (42′ Betuncal, 47′ Mateta [CP], 80′ Alcaraz)