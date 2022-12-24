Connettiti con noi

Calcio Estero News Premier League ZONEFOOTBALL

Premier League: tutto pronto per il Boxing Day

Calcio Estero Calciomercato Eredivisie News ZONEFOOTBALL

Eredivisie, tutti vogliono Gakpo

Calcio Estero News Tottenham ZONEFOOTBALL

Tottenham-Conte, dubbi sul rinnovo... ma non è per soldi

Calcio Estero Calciomercato News ZONEFOOTBALL

Bellingham e Enzo Fernandez, la sfida baby sul mercato: le big si muovono

Calcio Estero Calciomercato Hanno Detto ZONEFOOTBALL

Anversa-Nainggolan è addio, le parole del presidente: «Non poteva più giocare qui»

Calcio Estero

Premier League: tutto pronto per il Boxing Day

Pubblicato

5 minuti fa

su

Tutte le partite di Premier League in programma per lo storico e consueto Boxing Day del calcio inglese. I dettagli

Arsenal in testa a quota 37, Manchester City a 32. E poi, con una gara in più, Newcastle 30 e Tottenham 29. Questa la situazione della Premier League alla ripresa del campionato, che da tradizione vede le squadre scendere in campo nel giorno di Santo Stefano. La giornata verrà spalmata in 3 giorni, dal 26 al 28. Questo il calendario.

26 DICEMBRE– 13.30 Brentford-Tottenham– 16.00 Crystal Palace-Fulham, Everton-Wolves, Leicester-Newcastle, Southampton-Brighton– 18.30 Aston Villa-Liverpool– 21.00 Arsenal-West Ham.

27 DICEMBRE– 18.30 Chelsea-Bournemouth– 21.00 Manchester United-Tottenham.

28 DICEMBRE– 21.00 Leeds-Manchester City.

Argomenti correlati:

News

Calcio Estero5 minuti fa

Premier League: tutto pronto per il Boxing Day

Tutte le partite di Premier League in programma per lo storico e consueto Boxing Day del calcio inglese. I dettagli...
News35 minuti fa

Ultime Notizie Serie A: parla Percassi

Tutte le ultime notizie più importanti del giorno in Serie A e nel mondo, aggiornate ora dopo ora dalla Redazione...
Calcio Estero1 ora fa

Eredivisie, tutti vogliono Gakpo

Tutti gli interessi per Cody Gakpo, attaccante del PSV, grande protagonista al Mondiale 2022 in Qatar. I dettagli Capocannoniere dell’Eredivisie...
Advertisement

video

Calcio italiano1 settimana fa Redazione Video

Mihajlovic, addio al maestro delle punizioni – VIDEO

Le immagini di archivio di Sinisa Mihajlovic, maestro delle punizioni. Il ricordo dell’ex di Lazio, Sampdoria e Inter «Io da...

Copyright 2021 © riproduzione riservata Calcio News 24 -Registro Stampa Tribunale di Torino n. 47 del 07/09/2021 - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n. 26692 - P.I.11028660014 - Editore e proprietario: Sport Review s.r.l.