Premier League: tutto pronto per il Boxing Day

Tutte le partite di Premier League in programma per lo storico e consueto Boxing Day del calcio inglese. I dettagli

Arsenal in testa a quota 37, Manchester City a 32. E poi, con una gara in più, Newcastle 30 e Tottenham 29. Questa la situazione della Premier League alla ripresa del campionato, che da tradizione vede le squadre scendere in campo nel giorno di Santo Stefano. La giornata verrà spalmata in 3 giorni, dal 26 al 28. Questo il calendario.

26 DICEMBRE– 13.30 Brentford-Tottenham– 16.00 Crystal Palace-Fulham, Everton-Wolves, Leicester-Newcastle, Southampton-Brighton– 18.30 Aston Villa-Liverpool– 21.00 Arsenal-West Ham.

27 DICEMBRE– 18.30 Chelsea-Bournemouth– 21.00 Manchester United-Tottenham.

28 DICEMBRE– 21.00 Leeds-Manchester City.