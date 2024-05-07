 PSG Borussia Dortmund: i TOP e i FLOP di Champions League
PSG Borussia Dortmund: i TOP e i FLOP di Champions League

15 ore fa

Marco Reus

Le pagelle del match tra PSG e Borussia Dortmund, dopo la semifinale di ritorno di Champions League: i TOP e FLOP

Le pagelle del match tra PSG e Borussia Dortmund dopo la semifinale di ritorno di Champions League.

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma 6.5; Hakimi 5.5, Marquinhos 6, Beraldo 5, Nuno Mendes 6; Zaire-Emery 5.5 (76′ Kang-in Lee 6), Vitinha 6, Fabian Ruiz 5.5 (63′ Asensio 5.5); Dembélé 6, Gonçalo Ramos5.5 (63′ Barcola 6), Mbappé 5.5. Allenatore: Luis Enrique 5.5

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-2-3-1): Kobel 6.5; Ryerson 6, Schlotterbeck 6.5, Hummels 7.5, Maatsen 6; Emre Can 6, Sabitzer 6.5; Adeyemi 6 (56′ Reus 6), Brandt 6 (85′ Nmecha n.g.), Sancho 6 (67′ Sule 6); Fullkrug 6. Allenatore: Edin Terzic 7

