CLAMOROSO, il sorteggio ottavi Champions League si rifarà alle 15

La UEFA ha comunicato ufficialmente che il sorteggio della Champions League verrà rifatto alle ore 15. Alla base un’errore del software che ha compromesso la regolarità del sorteggio stesso. Accolto dunque il ricorso dell’Atletico Madrid.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

— UEFA (@UEFA) December 13, 2021