CLAMOROSO, il sorteggio ottavi Champions League si rifarà alle 15
Sorteggi Champions League 2021/22: decisa l'avversaria dell'Inter

Sorteggi Champions League 2021/22: decisa l'avversaria della Juventus agli ottavi

Sorteggio ottavi Champions League 2021/22: Juve con il Villarreal, il Liverpool per l'Inter

Caos sorteggi Champions: il Real Madrid non ci sta

2 ore fa

Il sorteggio della Champions League si rifarà lo ha reso noto la UEFA con un comunicato ufficiale: i dettagli

La UEFA ha comunicato ufficialmente che il sorteggio della Champions League verrà rifatto alle ore 15. Alla base un’errore del software che ha compromesso la regolarità del sorteggio stesso. Accolto dunque il ricorso dell’Atletico Madrid.

Una situazione davvero incredibile e senza precedenti nella storia delle competizioni europee per club.

