Juventus, McKennie saluta lo Schalke 04: «Viaggio indimenticabile»

Il neo acquisto della Juventus ha salutato lo Schalke 04, suo ex club
Weston McKennie, neo acquisto della Juventus, con un post su Instagram ha salutato lo Schalke 04; sua ex squadra.
««Il viaggio con lo Schalke 04 è stato decisamente speciale e indimenticabile. Questo club mi ha dato la mia opportunità e ha creduto in me sin dal primo giorno. È una grande famiglia e sarà sempre casa per me. Voglio ringraziare i fan, gli allenatori, i compagni di squadra e tutti coloro che lavorano dentro e intorno al club per tutto».
The journey with @s04 was definitely special and unforgettable. This club gave me my opportunity and believed in me from day one. It is a big family and will always be home for me. I want to thank the FANS, COACHES, TEAMMATES and everyone that works in and around the club for everything. 💙🤍💙🤍#einmalschalkerimmerschalker #blauundweißeinlebenlang