Juventus, McKennie saluta lo Schalke 04: «Viaggio indimenticabile»

Di
Redazione CalcioNews24
-
© foto www.imagephotoagency.it

Il neo acquisto della Juventus ha salutato lo Schalke 04, suo ex club

Weston McKennie, neo acquisto della Juventus, con un post su Instagram ha salutato lo Schalke 04; sua ex squadra.

««Il viaggio con lo Schalke 04 è stato decisamente speciale e indimenticabile. Questo club mi ha dato la mia opportunità e ha creduto in me sin dal primo giorno. È una grande famiglia e sarà sempre casa per me. Voglio ringraziare i fan, gli allenatori, i compagni di squadra e tutti coloro che lavorano dentro e intorno al club per tutto».