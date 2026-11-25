Pagelle Inter Stoccarda: i voti e i giudizi ai protagonisti del match, valido per la quinta giornata della Champions League 2026/27
Pagelle Inter Stoccarda: i voti e i giudizi ai protagonisti del match, valido per la quinta giornata della Champions League 2026/2027.
Ultime Notizie Serie A: tutte le novità del giorno sul massimo campionato italiano
INTER – Martinez 6,5; Bisseck 6, Akanji 7, Bastoni 6 (41′ Dimarco 6,5); Spence 6,5, Barella 6,5 (86′ Stankovic sv), Sucic 6,6, Mkhitaryan 6 (69′ Jones 6), Carlos Augusto 6,5; Thuram 6 (69′ Lautaro 7), Esposito 6,5 (86′ Diouf sv).
STOCCARDA – Seimen 6,5; Jeitsch 6 (71′ Jaquez 6), Chabot 6, Hendriks 5,5; Vagnoman 5 (63′ Leweling 6), Nartey 6 (71′ Stiller 6), Spalt 5,5, Mittelstadt 6; El Khannouss 5,5; Fuhrich 6 (63′ Undav 6), Demirovic 5,5.